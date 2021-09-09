Tractor-trailer accident shuts down Interstate 85 in South Hill overnight, seriously injures one person

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer accident shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 85 early Thursday morning in South Hill, entrapping and seriously injuring one person.

Virginia State Police and members of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. A Dodge Ram 3500 truck hauling vehicles rear-ended a tractor-trailer near the Route 1/South Hill/Kenbridge exit.

Photo: South Hill Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

The person in the Dodge truck was entrapped underneath the tractor-trailer and had to be med flighted from the scene for treatment of serious injuries. Multiple heavy-duty tow and rotator trucks assisted in removing the entrapped person.

Lacrosse Volunteer Fire Department, Southside Rescue, South hill Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.