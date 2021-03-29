Tractor-trailer carrying 40-thousand pounds of paper catches fire in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer carrying 40-thousand pounds of paper caught fire in Spotsylvania County Monday afternoon, causing major traffic delays, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-95 at mile marker 125 at 4:36 p.m. Officials said a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it had a mechanical issue that made it catch fire.

Luckily the driver, a 35-year-old-man from Virginia Beach, was not injured. However, the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper and cleanup is still underway.

VDOT reported that the accident closed all north and southbound lanes just south of exit 126 for most of the evening. However, by 11 p.m. only one lane of traffic remained closed.

A tractor-trailer carrying nearly 40-thousand pounds of paper caught fire in Spotsylvania County Monday afternoon, causing major traffic delays, according to Virginia State Police. (Photo courtesy of VSP)

