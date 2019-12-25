Tractor-trailer collides with SUV leaving 2 dead on Christmas Eve

Breaking News
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people died on Christmas Eve after a tractor-trailer and SUV collided in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police said a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling north on Route. 11 North Valley Pike attempted to turn left into a gas station and collided with a 1998 Chevy Tahoe traveling southbound.

The driver of the Chevy — 33-year-old Dustin E. Harlow of Harrisonburg — died on the scene.

The passenger of the Volvo, 82-year-old Nancy S. Lambert of Rockingham County, was flown to UVA Medical where she later died. The driver of the Volvo 35-year-old Raheer Azhar was transported to the hospital.

VSP said everyone in the crash was wearing seatbelts. Azhar was charged with reckless driving.

The crash is still under investigation.

