BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Route 712 has caused serious road closures in Brunswick County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, and is located on Old Stage Road near the intersection of Antioch Road.

According to VDOT, all northbound and southbound lanes have been closed.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.