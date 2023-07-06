STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has charged a tractor-trailer driver with reckless driving after a multi-vehicle crash killed two people on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. on July 5 and was located on I-95 North near the Centreport Parkway exit.

According to police, a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer — hauling 78,000 pounds of beer — was headed northbound in the center lane when it attempted to move into the right lane and hit a 2014 Nissan Altima.

The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the left lane and collide with a northbound 2010 Subaru Forrester. All three vehicles collided with the left side guardrail before the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the Nissan and Subaru.

The driver of the Nissan — identified as 50-year-old Jonathon Booth of Fredericksburg — died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

The driver of the Subaru — identified as 67-year-old Kevin Paddeu of Quinton — also died at the scene due to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer — identified as 58-year-old Wheelman Andrews of Carrollton — received minor injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

Andrews was later taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. He was taken to Spotsylvania Magistrates Office where he was released on an unsecured bond.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash shut down all northbound travel lanes on I-95 for approximately five hours. VDOT assisted with the closing of the road and the establishment of a detour.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts at 540-891-4108.