Tractor-trailer, dump truck collision ends with both crashing into nearby structures

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A two-vehicle crash in Orange County, involving a tractor-trailer and dump truck, ended with both vehicles crashing into nearby structures.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to Route 20 (Constitution Highway) at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) after a Peterbilt tractor failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 1994 Freightliner dump truck.

“The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the roadway and collide with a store,” troopers said in a release. “The dump truck ran off the roadway and collided with a house.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gabriel J. Garcia, 29, of Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the dump truck, Brent M. Spitzer, 54, of Gordonsville, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Both were wearing their seat belts.

Two people in the store were uninjured and the house was unoccupied. The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: