ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Interstate 81 in Rockingham County has been closed in both directions due to a tractor-trailer catching fire.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, state troopers were called to I-81 near the 251 exit ramp in the area of Meadowbrook.

According to police, the tractor-trailer was headed northbound on I-81 when it suffered a mechanical issue and caught fire. The driver was not injured during the incident.

“Both sides of the Interstate are closed for precaution,” said a spokesperson with Virginia State Police. “VDOT is on the scene and assisting with the roadway closure and detour.”

According to VDOT, there is currently a four-mile-long backup.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.