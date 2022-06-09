GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – A tractor-trailer fully-loaded with food products flipped onto its side this morning on Interstate 95 in Greensville County, blocking all three lanes of traffic.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:41 a.m and was witnessed by a Virginia State Police Trooper. According to the police report, the truck ran off the roadway, over-corrected, entered the travel lanes again and then overturned.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle is a 52-year-old man from Ruther Glen, Virginia. He was not injured and was charged with failing to maintain a lane.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is at the incident and is assisting with traffic control, diverting traffic onto Exit 8 to Route 301.