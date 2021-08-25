Tractor-trailer runs into stopped freight train in Charles City County, state police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating an Aug. 24 incident where a tractor-trailer ran into a stopped freight train.

Russell P. Claytor Jr., 22, of Green Bay was behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer hauling logs when it went into southbound lanes of Roxbury Road in Charles City County, and passed several vehicles before hitting the train.

State police say two rail cars were partially derailed. The railroad crossing equipment was activated at the time of the accident.

Claytor was wearing a seatbelt and declined being taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. He was charged with failure to maintain control and failure to obtain a registration.