ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after two tractor-trailers crashed in the Isle of Wight County.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, state troopers were called to Windsor Boulevard just west of the Winston Drive intersection for a reported two-vehicle commercial vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer — identified as Leslie Paul-Moore Turner — was traveling eastbound on Windsor Boulevard when his vehicle broke down.

Before attempting to exit the vehicle, Turner looked around for his emergency triangles when a second tractor-trailer — a 2016 International — hit his vehicle from behind, police said.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver of the second tractor-trailer — identified as George Herbert Brown — was hauling an enclosed trailer of water bottles at the time of the crash.

Brown was taken to Norfolk Sentara General with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time neither drugs, alcohol nor speed, appear to be contributing factors,” said a spokesperson with Virginia State Police. “Crash is still under investigation at this time.”