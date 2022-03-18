STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for drug possession following a routine traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, March 16, a Stafford Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a car over on Simpson Road for a traffic violation. The driver told the deputy he had a handgun in the car’s center console.

A female passenger provided a false identity to the Deputy, likely because she had active warrants in Stafford. A search of the car, driver and passenger revealed suspected controlled substance and paraphernalia.

The driver, 30-year-old Tony Sprouse, Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance. He was given a $2,500 bond and is being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Jessica Pate, was served with the outstanding warrants, arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, identity fraud and false identification. She is being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.