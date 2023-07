RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to travel for no cost? The cost to ride the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will be free today as a part of “Fare Free Friday“.

Friday, July 28, the VRE will be free for all riders! Anyone looking to travel can visit the schedule available on the VRE’s website.

Each Friday until Sep. 1, the VRE will be continuing “Fare Free Fridays.”