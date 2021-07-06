Traveler caught with 13 firecrackers at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was caught with 13 firecrackers at Norfolk International Airport on Monday, a TSA spokesperson says.

Lisa Farbstein, a TSA Public Affairs spokesperson, says the traveler had 13 firecrackers inside a carry-on bag on Monday, the day after the 4th of July.

“It’s important to remember that firecrackers, sparklers, and fireworks are not permitted in carry-on or checked bags,” says Farbstein. “They are highly flammable items.”

According to the Hazardous Materials Regulations (49 CFR, parts 171-180) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), travelers are subject to civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation but can run as high as $175,000 per violation depending on the case.



Criminal violations can also result in imprisonment of up to 10 years.

For more information on prohibited items at airports, visit the FAA’s website here.