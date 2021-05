RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – AAA is estimating about 37 million Americans will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend, and with that, high gas prices.

The price at the pump is expected to be at its highest since 2014.

While the national average has stabilized after the Colonial Pipeline attack, it’s still over $3 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the average price per gallon in the commonwealth is currently $2.95