Tredegar Corp. posts $22.3 million loss in the first quarter of this year

A Wall St. sign near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $22.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $228.3 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 7% in the last 12 months.