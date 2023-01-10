RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, January 9, the federal trial began for a U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed after being pulled over in Windsor in 2020. Caron Nazario was never arrested during the incident but is now suing for $1 million, arguing claims for assault and battery, unlawful imprisonment, and illegal search.

Joe Guttierez and Daniel Crocker are accused of conducting the violent December traffic stop, after pulling Nazario over at a gas station for missing plates. The officers were seen on police body cam video ordering Nazario out of the car with guns pointed at him. Nazario stayed in the car and said he feared for his life. An officer eventually pepper-sprayed him multiple times.

The jury members were selected on the first day of the trial, and the plaintiff’s and defendant’s counsel delivered opening remarks.

The defendants’ counsel said evidence would show they had good reason to treat the incident like a felony traffic stop, and they used the necessary force to get Nazario out of the car.

The plaintiff’s counsel said evidence would show Nazario, whose family has a background in law enforcement, was confused by the officers’ conflicting commands. The plaintiff’s counsel also told jurors that he had good reason to believe that the traffic stop could’ve ended in a deadly outcome.

