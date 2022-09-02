RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Danielle officially strengthened into the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2022 season around 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

The first of a rather unusually quiet storm season, Danielle’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The expected path of Hurricane Danielle across the Atlantic

Though seasonally the first of her kind, Danielle isn’t expected to cause much damage. The hurricane center said the storm is expected to stay over the Atlantic for the next few days, then slowly turn toward the northeast early next week.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect.

8News meteorologists are currently tracking two additional weather disturbances over the tropics, but they too, are expected to pose no threat to land.