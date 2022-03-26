FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers coming to Richmond from up north in large vehicles will temporarily have one fewer place to stop on their drive.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 14, the I-95 South Ladysmith Rest Area in Caroline County will be closed to trucks, trailers, buses and other large vehicles.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last about three weeks as construction crews work to increase the parking capacity for trucks at the rest stop. The truck parking area will temporarily reopen the weekend of Easter Sunday.

The restrooms and other amenities of the rest stop will remain open, as well as 55 parking spots for passenger cars.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by the summer. A complete list of VDOT’s other rest areas and Welcome Centers can be found here.