Truck slams into Hampton man’s home, barely missing his 18-month-old daughter

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton father says he and his daughter are lucky they’re alive after a truck slammed into their living room Saturday.

Dispatch got the call just before 9:00 Saturday night. Tony Barron Jr. says first responders showed up to his home on Beverly Street.



“I was with my daughter and I was standing in the living room and I saw this truck’s bright lights was coming full speed and wasn’t slowing down,” said Barron Jr.

That truck barely missed him and his 18 month old daughter.

“Even though it was scary its a blessing were alive,” he said.

He says he went to check on the driver, but says they didn’t stick around.



“By the time I tried to get a hold of them, they took off and went through the neighbor’s yard,” said Barron Jr.



He says it caused this damaged to the neighbor’s fence and yard. Luckily his 18-month-old daughter wasn’t hurt, but he did have to take a trip to the hospital.



“I have a huge gash in my foot they had to put 5 stitches in it and I had stitches in the side of my head,” he said.



The family says they can’t live in the home because it’s unsafe. They say they are grateful for the neighbors who came to help them and make sure they were okay.



10 On Your Side reached out to police to see if they were able to locate the driver and to see if charges are pending.



A gofundme has been started to help the family: https://gf.me/u/yyhcfm

