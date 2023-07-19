RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released new guidelines for how transgender and nonbinary students are to be treated in Virginia schools. 8News spoke with Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the new policies.

When asked what he would say to transgender students who are afraid to come out to their parents, Youngkin said they should trust their parents.

“[We] know that the most successful counseling outcomes are when the entire family is engaged first,” Youngkin said. “That doesn’t mean that you exclude trusted teachers and counselors, but parents need to be first. And so I would encourage the children of Virginia to trust your parents.”

On Tuesday, July 18, VDOE released “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools.” The 2023 Model Policies officially went into effect on Wednesday, July 19.

The 18-page document outlines guidance on how transgender and nonbinary students should be treated in Virginia public schools.

According to VDOE, the 2023 Model Policies focus on parental involvement in their child’s experience at school. The guidelines include bathroom policies, bullying, extracurricular activities, and athletics.

Once the guidelines go into effect, local school boards in Virginia must adopt policies consistent with the 2023 Model Policies.

To read more about the 2023 Model Policies, click BELOW: