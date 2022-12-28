CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — New studies from the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Medicine shows Moderna and Pfizer boosters can make your antibodies to COVID-19 last longer than the primary round of vaccinations.

However, researchers found the antibodies created by the Moderna booster proved longer lasting than those generated by the Pfizer booster. For example, the Moderna antibody levels lasted five months until the study’s end.

Jeffrey Wilson, UVA Health’s Division of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology, and his collaborators compared the antibody levels of 117 UVA employee volunteers who received the booster to 228 volunteers with their original series of vaccinations.

While antibody levels in the two groups were similar up to 31 days after vaccination, the boosted antibodies lasted longer — happening regardless of whether the person who received the vaccine had previously recovered from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 bivalent booster has been out since Sept. 14 and you can book an appointment.

