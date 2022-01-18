TSA checkpoints stop record amount of handguns at Virginia airports in 2021

Photo of stopped gun and ammunition by the Transportation Security Administration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a record breaking amount of handguns from being brought through airport security in 2021.

TSA officers said in a release that they found 98 handguns during routine screenings of carry-on luggage at Virginia security checkpoints last year. The number is almost double the 55 guns stopped in 2020, and is still more than pre-pandemic numbers of 74 caught in 2019, and 82 in 2018.

TSA officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport detected 30 guns in 2021, three times as many handguns compared to 2020 when ten were caught.

The Washington Dulles International Airport TSA team also stopped more than double the amount from the previous year, when 19 were detected in 2021 compared to only seven in 2020.

National statistics: Firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints, 2008 to 2021

Year Nationwide 2021 5,972 2020 3,257 2019 4,432 2018 4,239 2017 3,957 2016 3,391 2015 2,653 2014 2,212 2013 1,813 2012 1,556 2011 1,320 2010 1,123 2009 976 2008 926 Graphic by Transportation Security Administration

Nationwide, TSA officers reported finding 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021. An increase from the 3,257 detected last year, and a spike from the 4,432 detected pre-pandemic in 2019.

Of the guns stopped nationwide in 2021, TSA said that 86% were loaded.

Top 10 airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2021

Rank Airport (Code) Total 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 507 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 317 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 245 4 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 196 5 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 163 6 Denver International Airport (DEN) 141 7 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 128 8 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 124 9 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (MSY) 119 10 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 115 Graphic by Transportation Security Administration

The TSA said travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws to ensure proper permits are in order for states traveling to and from.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage only if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.