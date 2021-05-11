TSA prevents 2 women, one from Newport News, from bringing guns through Richmond airport checkpoint

This handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Richmond International Airport on May 10. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News woman attempted to bring a loaded 9mm handgun onto her flight at Richmond International Airport (RIC) Monday, according to officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The gun was reportedly loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber. It was discovered in her carry-on bag at the security checkpoint.

Last week, on May 6, TSA officers stopped a Richmond woman from carrying a loaded .38 caliber revolver onto a plane at RIC. Police confiscated the weapon and arrested the woman. In addition, civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can cost thousands of dollars.

There have been seven guns confiscated at RIC in 2021.

Check the TSA website for details on how to properly travel with a firearm.