This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport in December. (TSA photo)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The results are in for the number of handguns caught at Virginia airports in 2022, and though record-breaking, it’s safe to assume not many will be celebrating.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that 118 guns were confiscated at Virginia airport security checkpoints in 2022 — a 20% increase from the 98 guns that were found the previous year.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 6,542 guns at airport security checkpoints in 2022, a sizeable increase from the 5,972 confiscated in 2021. Of the guns found in 2022, TSA reports 88% were loaded.

As for the guns found in our area, Richmond places towards the top-middle of the pack for most guns found, right behind Washington Dulles International. Check out the official standing from 2016 to 2022 in the graph below.

Travelers are reminded that even with a concealed weapons permit, guns are not allowed to be carried onto an airplane. Travelers with proper permits can legally travel with their firearms in their checked bags, as long as guidelines are followed.

If you’re wondering about the rules around what you can, and cannot, bring on an airplane when traveling, check out this list online.