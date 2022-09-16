RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration officers have stopped at least 14 guns from going through Richmond International Airport security checkpoints this year and the federal agency expects more to come ahead of the holiday season.

The TSA is reminding passengers to follow federal guidelines and pack their guns in proper firearm kits, which include a case with padding, using an approved lock and making sure it’s unloaded.

“Most importantly, you need to make sure that you have a hard-sided case, that the box can be loaded,” TSA spokesperson Mark Howell said. “But, really important to make sure that it’s unloaded and declared to the airline that you’re flying with.”

The agency says bringing a gun to an airport’s security checkout could come with up to a $13,000 fine. According to the TSA, the agency’s officers detected nearly 6,000 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021, and 86% were loaded.