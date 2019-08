NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This is something you don’t see everyday — at least when it comes to airport security.

TSA security detected a throwing star in a carry-on bag Monday at Norfolk International Airport, according to a tweet from spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Throwing stars, like this one caught at a @NorfolkAirport checkpoint in a carry-on bag yesterday, are not permitted past @TSA checkpoints. They are martial art weapons. The clue should be the word "weapons." pic.twitter.com/F9nJYIt6Re — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) August 27, 2019

Throwing stars are prohibited for carry-on bags, but can be put in a checked bag — provided they are sheathed or securely wrapped.

More information about what is and is not allowed in carry-on luggage can be found on the TSA’s website.