TSA stops Virginia woman from boarding plan with gun

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport twice stopped a gun from getting through a checkpoint.

Officials say the incidents happened on Thursday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 10.

On Saturday, TSA officers stopped a Hampton woman from boarding a plane with a .22 caliber handgun detected among her carry-on items. The woman was cited on weapons charges.

According to the TSA, Saturday’s incident is the 10th gun found at Norfolk International Airport this year.

