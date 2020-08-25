TSA: Virginia man brought loaded handgun to Charlottesville airport

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was stopped from bringing a loaded gun onto an airplane at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport on Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A statement issued Tuesday says the Virginia man, from Rockingham County, brought a .380 caliber loaded handgun with six bullets and a magazine with another six bullets to an airport checkpoint.

“Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “I strongly urge passengers to be certain they don’t have any prohibited or illegal items in their carry-on or checked bags before arriving at the airport.”

TSA adds that nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

