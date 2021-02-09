Twitter community debates over Star City after tweet about game show prize trip to Roanoke seeming ‘more like a punishment’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You may have noticed that Roanoke, Virginia was trending on Twitter overnight, even drawing the attention of Stephen King. That’s because a staff writer at The New Yorker, Emily Nussbaum, tweeted about the Star City Monday afternoon… except it wasn’t exactly nice.

After watching a 1970’s episode of a game show where the couple won a trip this southwest Virginia city, Nussbaum tweeted on Monday, Feb. 8, “LOL, just watched an episode of The Dating Game in which the prize was a trip to glamorous… Roanoke, VA. That seems more like a punishment. <Preparing to be ratio’d by Roanoke.>”

As of now — 17 hours after the tweet was posted– Nussbaum’s tweet has been retweeted 89 times, quoted 199 times, and liked 1,670 times.

In a follow-up tweet, Nussbaum said, “I mean, I’m sure Roanoke is lovely. But I seriously doubt that Karen Carpenter was dreaming of going to a hotel there with some random British dude.”

Needless to say, the Twitter-verse came to Roanoke’s defense.

New York Times best-selling author Beth Macy told Nussbaum she would love her city of three decades, citing the outdoor amenities and “undercurrent of grooviness.”

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul also spoke up, tweeting, “Shots fired. @emilynussbaum we welcome your visit with open arms. A wonderful meal on me when you come to see our beautiful @City_of_Roanoke.”

Others tweeted about the beautiful photos that come up when you Google Roanoke, Virginia. Of course, some people actually sided with Nussbaum.

Even the renowned horror and science fiction author Stephen King poked fun at the overnight debate by tweeting, “First prize: A week in beautiful Roanoke! Second prize: TWO weeks in beautiful Roanoke!”