CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in custody after police say they were found with 500 grams of fentanyl during a Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation in Culpeper County.

According to Virginia State Police, the task force, which includes members of the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Virginia State Police and the Culpeper, Warrenton and Orange Police Departments arrested 26-year-old Travon Rector and 19-year-old Dreanna Thomas on Thursday, Dec. 15 on the 16000 block of Brandy Road.

Photo: Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office

Rector and Thomas were found with 500 grams of fentanyl which had been pressed into 5,000 pills, as well as a handgun. Police say the value of the pills total around $125,000.

Rector was charged with distribution of a schedule I or II drug, possession of a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thomas was charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug. Rector and Thomas are being held at Culpeper County Jail without bond.