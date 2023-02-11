GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been arrested after breaking into a Greene County tobacco shop and stealing several lottery tickets last week.

In the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies with Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tobacco shop in Ruckersville for a reported break in. According to deputies, several lottery tickets had been stolen. Deputies also determined that two people were responsible for the break in.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, deputies executed a search warrant in the Ruckersville area. This warrant resulted in the arrest of Brian Anthony Harlow, 39, of Ruckersville. Harlow was charged with breaking and entering, stealing lottery tickets and conspiracy. All were felony charges.

On Friday, Feb. 10, another search warrant was executed, this time in the Stanardsville area. As a result of this warrant, Todd Keith Wells, 55, of Stanardsville was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, stealing lottery tickets and conspiracy. All were felony charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Investigator Kaitlyn Schmitt with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-985-8682 ext. 215.