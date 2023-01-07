SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Suffolk that resulted in two deaths.

According to police, the crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. in the city of Suffolk. The small passenger plane was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.

Police have reported this as a double fatality.

Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Department are currently on scene and working to contain the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.