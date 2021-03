SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to a release.

At 6 a.m Sunday, March, 14 VSP arrived to a three-vehicle crash along Route 3 (Plank Road) about one mile west of Route 610 (Old Plank Road/Elys Ford Road.)

Authorities confirmed that two people were killed and a third person was taken to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries.

