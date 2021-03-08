Two giraffes die in barn fire at zoo in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A barn housing two giraffes caught fire in Reston, Virginia on Monday.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road sometime before 6 p.m.

At the scene firefighters saw fire coming from the roof and both floors of the two-story barn. Upon arrival they were unsure if there were animals in the barn. A zoo called Roer’s Zoofari is located in that area.

At 7:25 p.m., the fire department shared an update via Twitter that two giraffes were found deceased inside the barn. No other animals were hurt during the fire and are all in the care of zoo staff.