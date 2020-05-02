Breaking News
NKorea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors

Two have life-threatening injuries after shooting on Stone Church Mews in Virginia Beach

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say two people have life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday morning on Stone Church Mews.

Virginia Beach dispatchers got the call at 7:39 a.m. The scene is in the 1700 block, police say.

The victims were both taken to the hospital, and police say they’re not looking for suspects in the case.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events