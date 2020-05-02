Two have life-threatening injuries after shooting on Stone Church Mews in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say two people have life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday morning on Stone Church Mews.

Virginia Beach dispatchers got the call at 7:39 a.m. The scene is in the 1700 block, police say.

The victims were both taken to the hospital, and police say they’re not looking for suspects in the case.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

