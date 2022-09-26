PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in custody following a reported barricade incident in the town of Luray in Page County.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, law enforcement agencies responded to a residence in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for an emergency call concerning a barricaded subject, according to a release.

The operation was a collaboration between the Virginia State Police Tactical Team, Luray Police Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Culpeper Police Department’s Drone Team.

A male and a female suspect were reportedly taken into custody without incident, according to police.

There is no further information at this time but police said there was never any immediate threat to the public.

