BEDFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are injured after a tornado estimated to have hit speeds of up to 135 miles per hour damaged at least 50 buildings in Northeastern Bedford County.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg surveyed the damage from the tornado which started and ended just west of Lynchburg Friday morning, estimating it to have had a length of 6.25 miles and a width of 330 yards.

According to the NWS, the tornado damaged 15 homes and 35 other buildings for a total of 50. Numerous trees along the tornado’s path were either uprooted or snapped. As of now, two injuries have been reported as a result of the tornado.