CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Amidst the horrible incident that occurred on Sunday on the University of Virginia’s campus, there may be hope.

The two victims who were injured during the shooting on the charter bus are recovering well.

U.Va. student Marlee Morgan was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to U.Va. Health.

Running back Michael Hollins has successfully made it through two surgeries, per a statement from his mother, Brenda Hollins.

U.Va. continues to mourn the loss of the three victims who were shot and killed on Sunday — Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.

The Beta Bridge is just one of several memorials around campus that have been growing since Sunday night. The bridge is painted orange and reads ‘Forever in our Hearts, #1LD, #15DC, #41DP.’ Members of the community have also left personal notes written in black marker on top of the painted bridge.

Tributes line the Beta Bridge at the University of Virginia as the sun rises on Thursday, Nov. 17. Credit: Allie Barefoot/8News.

Tributes line the Beta Bridge at the University of Virginia as the sun rises on Thursday, Nov. 17. Credit: Allie Barefoot/8News.

Scott Stadium has also become a popular place on campus to lay flowers, notes and other tributes to the victims of the shooting.

There are also events on campus planned in the coming days as students plan to honor Chandler, Perry and Davis together as Cavaliers.

The Virginia Running Club is running three miles on Thursday, Nov. 17 to honor the three students who were killed, and are wearing orange and blue school colors. In addition, the University of Virginia Office of Major Events sent an email to students sharing details of a university-wide memorial service this Saturday, Nov. 19.