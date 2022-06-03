NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are in custody after police said they were caught with what is estimated to be $1 million dollars worth of marijuana.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, a call came in at around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 about a suspicious package delivered to 201 East Berkley Avenue. Officers arrived and discovered that the package was over 220 pounds of marijuana.

Norfolk Police arrested 32-year-old Lichuang Dai and 32-year-old Jianfeng Ma and charged both with transporting controlled substances into the commonwealth and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute.

Both are being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.