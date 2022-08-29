A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Two men drowned over the weekend in Virginia Beach, according to police.

On Saturday, August 27, family members told Virginia Beach police that 23-year-old Christian Flourentine, of Alexandria, was missing in the area of 16th Street. Police enlisted the help of the Virginia Beach Fire department, the Virginia Beach EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard to search on land and in the water for Flourentine.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, Flourentine was discovered dead on the Virginia Beach shoreline near 23rd Street.

The Virginia Beach Police Department found the second person who died due to drowning on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 12:26 p.m. near 29th Street. He is identified as Tawakal Ali, 19, of Afghanistan. His family had reported him as missing earlier in the day near 20th Street.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information about either case to contact them at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP OR P3tips.com.