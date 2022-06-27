FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were reportedly struck by lightning at a campground in Augusta County on Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called to the Stokesville Campground in Mount Solon at around 1:45 p.m.

Upon their arrival, they found two men with injuries analogous to being struck by lightning.

One victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The other victim refused to be transported.

According to authorities, it is currently unclear if the victims were camping or simply visiting the site at the time of the incident.

A reminder that in the event of a thunderstorm always seek shelter. A more comprehensive list of tips was recently shared by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.