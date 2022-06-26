UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: Law officials are holding a press conference in Chatam on Sunday to provide an update on the shooting that happened during a large gathering in Pittsylvania County.

WFXR News will stream the conference set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 on WFXRtv.com, the WFXR News Facebook page, and the WFXR News app.

—

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Eight people suffer injuries from a shooting at a large party/gathering overnight, according to Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call about a shooting at 1:30 a.m. at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left two people in critical condition. According to the sheriff’s office, six other people have non-life-threatening injuries.

WFXR News learned that there were more than 100 people who attended the party or gathering when the shooting happened.

Law enforcement from Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and the Danville Police Department are investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 432-7800.