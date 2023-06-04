(WRIC) — Two pedestrians were killed by drivers — one of whom has been charged — in two separate incidents in Virginia Saturday night, according to police.

At around 9:37 p.m., on Saturday, June 3, Virginia State Police (VSP) troopers responded to a report of a fatal crash on the 13300 block of Lankford Highway in the Mappsville area of Accomack County.

It was determined that a 32-year-old man was walking in the road when he was hit by Wilson Shannon Darrell Davis of Wilmington, Delaware, who was driving a 2008 Honda Ridgeline. The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, according to VSP. Davis has not been charged at this time.

At around 11:58 p.m., an unknown woman was walking in the road near the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Eagle Harbor Parkway in Isle of Wight County when she was hit by 28-year-old Katelynn Anna Reyes of Newport News, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima.

The woman, who did not have any form of identification, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where she later died. Reyes was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to VSP, there are indications that the woman was struck by another vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information related to either of these incidents is asked to call VSP at 757-424-6800.