FAQUIER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash that took place Tuesday afternoon on Route 17 in Fauquier County.

According to VSP, at around 3:20 p.m. a Jeep Cherokee was heading East of Coffman Circle and stopped at a stop sign. While trying to cross Route 17 the Jeep hit an International tractor-trailer that was headed South.

The collision caused both vehicles to flip off the side of the road. The tractor-trailer was carrying 46,000 pounds of plywood.

The driver of the Jeep suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver of the Jeep was charged with failing to yield.

The crash is currently under investigation.