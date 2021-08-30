Two people killed, two others hospitalized in fiery Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead and another two are fighting for their life in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Governor Harrison Parkway in Brunswick County.

According to Virginia State Police, a driver and three passengers were traveling east in a 2012 Lincoln Navigator. The driver was speeding and drove off the road. The Navigator hit a tree and the impact caused it to catch fire.

The male driver and male front seat passenger both died up on impact. The two people in the backseat, a 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 3 p.m., police had not identified next of kin.