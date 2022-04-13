STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two pets are dead and two people are without a home after a fire in Stafford Tuesday night.

According to Stafford County Fire and Rescue, a call for a structure fire on the 3300 block of Route 1 came in at around 11:30 p.m. and crews arrived at the scene about five minutes later.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from all sides of an accessory building behind a commercial structure. Crews entered the accessory building, which was being used a residence, and extinguished the fire shortly after.

The two occupants were not home at the time of the fire and they denied help from the Red Cross upon returning and seeing what had happened. The occupants’ two pets were killed in the fire.

There were no smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire, which is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.