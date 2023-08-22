SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects who were involved in a police chase after a man was seriously injured in a hotel shooting.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, deputies were called to the Super Value Inn located in the 10400 block of Patriot Highway for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was taken to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries.

Witnesses provided deputies with a description of the suspect and vehicle that left the scene and nearby authorities were alerted.

The suspect vehicle was spotted by a deputy in the area of Spotsylvania Parkway. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop, resulting in a brief chase.

Soon after, the occupants of the vehicle were arrested in the area of the Holleybrooke subdivision. According to authorities, a firearm was found inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Indiya Green, 21, of Spotsylvania, and was charged with eluding law enforcement.

The passenger was identified as Kisean Wright, 22, of Spotsylvania, and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Further investigation led detectives to determine that Wright and the 24-year-old shooting victim had known each other.

Both suspects were incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.