SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old man is dead and two suspects are at large after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police say.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, at around 12:38 a.m. on Friday, May 5, two unknown suspects went into a 7-Eleven on the 800 block of Carolina Road and immediately started shooting at the clerk.

The Clerk, identified as 20-year-old Ketron Exavier Smith, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. No money or merchandise was taken from the store during the incident.

The two shooting suspects are still at large. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-514-7915.