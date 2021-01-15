Two teenage boys med-flighted with serious injuries after single-vehicle crash

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two teenage boys had to be med-flighted to a hospital after they suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle accident in Northampton County.

Virginia Sate Police said the accident took place at 10:07 a.m. Friday on Cherrydale Drive between Perdue Road and Seaside Road.

They said the driver of the 2008 Ford Explorer, a 16-year-old from Exmore, Va., was traveling eastbound on Cherrydale Drive at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck an embankment.

The driver and his passenger, a 16-year-old from Cape Charles, Va., were both not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Both boys suffered serious injuries and were flown to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

Troopers said they are still on scene investigating the incident and it is unknown at this time if alcohol played a contributing factor.