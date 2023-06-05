NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two of the four people killed after a Cessna Citation jet crashed in rural Virginia Sunday afternoon have been identified.

The two victims have been identified as Adina Azarian and her daughter, Aria, according to an email sent by Adina Azarian’s employer, Keller Williams Realty, to its employees.

According to the email, Adina was a real estate agent in New York City and Long Island, and was known for her “dedication, professionalism, and warm spirit.”

“Adina’s passion for her work and her genuine care for others touched the lives of many, making her an invaluable asset to our team at Keller Williams Points North,” said the email. “She will be sorely missed.”

John Rumpel, the aircraft’s owner, reportedly told The New York Times that his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter and nanny were on the plane.